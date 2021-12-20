5,132 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 61,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.