5,002 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HE opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

