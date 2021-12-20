5,000 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

