$5.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.15 and the highest is $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.69. 1,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

