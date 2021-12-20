$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $853,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

PHAS stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

