$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

EMR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 264,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

