3,139 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.23 on Monday, reaching $342.73. 9,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,739. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.