$29.61 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $29.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.69 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $122.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

