$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $252.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $437,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 60.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $112.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

