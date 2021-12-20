$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $252.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $437,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 60.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $112.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.