$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

WLK traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,540. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

