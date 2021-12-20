$2.40 EPS Expected for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to announce earnings per share of $2.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Ziff Davis posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $10.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

ZD stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,279. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

