$2.37 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.37. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $348.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.84.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $66,659,547. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

