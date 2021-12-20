$2.06 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $3.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

