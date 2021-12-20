18,382 Shares in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGNG opened at $28.16 on Monday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

