1,710 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $12.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.38. 10,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.66 and its 200-day moving average is $436.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

