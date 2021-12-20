16,822 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

