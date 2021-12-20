1,638 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

