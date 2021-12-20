$156.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report $156.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $157.34 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

