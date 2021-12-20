14,326 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,877,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

