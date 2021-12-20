$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
MOTS traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 7,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,403. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
