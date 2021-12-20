$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 7,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,403. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.