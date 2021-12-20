13,600 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 291,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.