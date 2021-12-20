1,242 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $242.85 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

