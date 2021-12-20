$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,317. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $217.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

