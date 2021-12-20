$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,991 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.