$1.62 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 804.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,551. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

