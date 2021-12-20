$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,100. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $661.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.39, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

