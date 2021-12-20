$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

