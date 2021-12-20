$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

CERN traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 1,057,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,668. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Cerner by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

