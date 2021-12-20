$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.09. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,529,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

