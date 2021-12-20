$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

