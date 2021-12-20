$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.48. 1,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

