$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 93.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. 6,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.28. Tronox has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

