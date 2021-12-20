-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.93 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.