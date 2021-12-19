zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLPSF. Credit Suisse Group cut zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $540.52 on Friday. zooplus has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $569.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.01.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

