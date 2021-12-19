Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $68.25.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.
In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
