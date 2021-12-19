Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.