Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.