Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.