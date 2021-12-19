Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

