Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

