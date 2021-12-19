Zacks Investment Research Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

