Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

AMAM opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

