Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

