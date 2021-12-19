Zacks: Brokerages Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will announce sales of $88.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 668.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $210.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $219.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $665.99 million, with estimates ranging from $661.20 million to $670.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 81,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

