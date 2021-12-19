Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,580,000 after purchasing an additional 588,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 17,967,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

