Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to post sales of $70.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.97 million to $70.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.69 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $85.69 on Friday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.95.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 in the last 90 days.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

