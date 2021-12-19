Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $636.33. The stock had a trading volume of 826,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.75 and a 200-day moving average of $596.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $328.90 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

