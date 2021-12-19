Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Chevron posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,567,650. Chevron has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

