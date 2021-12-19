Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.38. AMC Networks posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AMCX stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

