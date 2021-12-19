Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $750.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.80 million and the lowest is $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 1,029,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

